NewsPets & AnimalsHollywood NorthScienceCelebrities

Vancouver Aquarium invites Jessica Biel to meet her seal namesake

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
May 11 2022, 6:00 pm
Vancouver Aquarium invites Jessica Biel to meet her seal namesake
Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube | MMRC

Good news Jessica Biel, you’re officially been invited to the Vancouver Aquarium to meet your namesake, Jessica Seal.

Biel appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, when host Jimmy Kimmel showed her a picture of the seal named after her, Jessica Seal.

“I’m touched,” said Biel, before expressing some disappointment about not being invited.

Kimmel asked her if she had visited.

“I haven’t been invited.”

Biel’s fortunes changed today after the Vancouver Aquarium tweeted out an official invitation to the actress, as well as a thank you to the host for the shoutout.

It seems like Biel was also receptive to the tweet, as she liked it almost immediately after it was shared online.

Maybe Biel and Seal could star in a movie together at some point, it has comedy gold written all over it.

Kimmel also mentioned some other celebrity-inspired names at the aquarium which gave Biel a good laugh, like Tuna Fey and Fin Diesel.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
+ Hollywood North
+ Science
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT