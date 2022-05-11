Vancouver Aquarium invites Jessica Biel to meet her seal namesake

Good news Jessica Biel, you’re officially been invited to the Vancouver Aquarium to meet your namesake, Jessica Seal.

Biel appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, when host Jimmy Kimmel showed her a picture of the seal named after her, Jessica Seal.

“I’m touched,” said Biel, before expressing some disappointment about not being invited.

Kimmel asked her if she had visited.

“I haven’t been invited.”

Biel’s fortunes changed today after the Vancouver Aquarium tweeted out an official invitation to the actress, as well as a thank you to the host for the shoutout.

Hey @JessicaBiel! We’d love for you to come by and visit your namesake — consider this an open invitation! She’d be very excited to meet you.

(And thanks for the shoutout @JimmyKimmelLive!) https://t.co/AktkPNvTmQ — Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) May 11, 2022

It seems like Biel was also receptive to the tweet, as she liked it almost immediately after it was shared online.

Maybe Biel and Seal could star in a movie together at some point, it has comedy gold written all over it.

Kimmel also mentioned some other celebrity-inspired names at the aquarium which gave Biel a good laugh, like Tuna Fey and Fin Diesel.