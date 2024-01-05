Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

What’s the deal with a $96,000 concert ticket?

That’s the question we are asking ourselves after we spotted some shocking prices for Jerry Seinfeld’s standup shows in Vancouver this weekend.

The comedian is in town for four sold-out shows, two on Friday and two on Saturday, and ticket resellers are out in full force to seemingly scam fans into shelling out big bucks for a seat.

And while that narrative is unfortunately not unheard of, the prices they’re selling for are.

Stubhub.com is showing tickets ranging from about $250 to a whopping and unbelievable $96,000 a seat.

As of Friday morning, they are still available, in case you had a downpayment for a condo you’d like to spend to sit in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre’s orchestra section and watch the Seinfeld star.

There are four seats available together at that price, which would put almost $400,000 in one “entrepreneurial” reseller’s pockets if someone bought them.

To quote the sitcom, “People don’t turn down money! It’s what separates us from the animals.”

While you might be screaming, “Fake! Fake! Fake! Fake! Fake! Fake! Fake!” about the price, there are also tickets posted for nearly $9,000 for the dress circle centre section.

Those prices are the likes of which Vancouver hasn’t really seen but has sadly come close to.

Ticketmaster has been slammed by Drake, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce fans in recent months over the high costs of watching a show, and critics have called for more to be done to prevent ticket resellers and bots from snatching up tickets before fans have a chance.

But even Taylor Swift tickets were cheaper than this.

“[We are] speechless. [We are] without speech.”

We’ve reached out to Ticketmaster and Stubhub for comment.