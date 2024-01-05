Canada’s industry minister slams providers like Rogers and Bell for phone plan price hikes

Canada’s industry minister is calling out telecom giants like Rogers and Bell for recent price hikes on phone plans amid a cost of living crisis.

On Wednesday, Rogers confirmed with Daily Hive that it would be increasing prices on some of its wireless plans for customers who aren’t on a term contract this month.

Bell is also set to increase the rates for its phone plans, according to a report by MobileSyrup.

In an email statement to Daily Hive, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne slammed the companies’ decisions.

“Let’s be clear, while some progress has been made to lower prices, Canadians still pay too much and see too little competition,” said the minister.

“That is why, last year, I issued a policy direction to the CRTC to make sure that competition, affordability, and consumer rights would be at the core of CRTC decisions.”

« Let’s be clear, while some progress has been made to lower prices, Canadians still pay too much and see too little competition ». Read the full article below on telecom services in Canada. I will continue to fight everyday for Canadian consumers. https://t.co/aNfHsdWkWX — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) January 5, 2024

Last August, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission reached a major milestone that aimed to make cellphone plans cheaper for Canadians.

Agreements were put in place to enable regional companies to access the networks of Canada’s telecom giants like Rogers, Bell, and Telus.

The access finally allows smaller, regional wireless providers to act as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), offering inexpensive phone plans to Canadians living in parts of the country they do not currently serve.

“While prices for some wireless plans have declined by more than 22% over the past year, the planned price increases to certain month-to-month plans that have recently been announced go against the spirit we set at a time when Canadians are struggling to make ends meet,” stated Champagne.

“I strongly urge companies and carriers to seriously consider customers over profits at this time.”

The minister said he’s to use all the tools at his disposal to “fight for Canadian consumers.”

What do you think about these price hikes? Let us know in the comments.