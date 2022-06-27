Actor-Comedian Jenny Slate shares her favourite restaurant in Canada

Jenny Slate recently shared her thoughts with Daily Hive on several interesting topics.

The actor/comedian recently spoke to us in a video interview about her latest movie, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (which comes out Friday, June 24), as well as her thoughts on the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade in the United States.

Slate also recently starred in Amazon’s I Want You Back, A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once, and was the voice of characters on Big Mouth, Muppet Babies, The Great North, and Bob’s Burgers, the show and the new film.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member has become well known for many other roles, like Dr. Dora Skirth in Venom, Harley Quinn in The LEGO Batman Movie, and the iconic Mona-Lisa Saperstein in Parks and Recreation.

We couldn’t miss the opportunity to ask the star what her favourite restaurant to go to when visiting Canada was.

“What’s that delicious Indian restaurant in Vancouver?” Slate asked.

We asked if the delicious Indian restaurant she was referring to was Vij’s, the celebrated and award-winning spot on Cambie Street.

“Vij’s, ya!” she said. “I like that.”

Vij’s is a Vancouver staple, famous for modern takes on classic Indian dishes made from scratch. The signature wine-marinated ‘lamb popsicles’ served in a fenugreek cream curry sauce is one of many menu highlights.

It appears Jenny Slate has excellent taste in movies, comedy, and restaurants.

Vij’s

Address: 3106 Cambie St, Vancouver

