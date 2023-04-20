Jason King gone from Canucks as team makes coaching staff change

The Vancouver Canucks have made a change to their coaching staff. Jason King will not be returning next season, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin announced in a media release.

King was the last assistant coach holdover from the Canucks’ 2021-22 staff under Bruce Boudreau. The 41-year-old had been with the organization as an assistant coach for seven years — four with the AHL’s Utica Comets and three in Vancouver. King spent an additional five years in the Canucks’ organization during his playing days, from 2001 to 2006.

“The organization would like to thank Jason for his hard work and dedication over the years,” the Canucks said in a media release. “His commitment to the club is greatly appreciated and we wish him and his family all the best and future success.”

Thank you, Jason, for all that you’ve done during your time with us in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/PuuPQ7mOHT — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 20, 2023

Running the power play was King’s most high-profile responsibility, for each of the last two seasons. The Canucks ranked 11th in the NHL with the man advantage last season, operating at a 22.7% success rate, and ninth (23.5%) in 2021-22.

Adam Foote and Mike Yeo are the remaining assistant coaches on Rick Tocchet’s staff, in addition to goaltending coach Ian Clark and development coach Sergei Gonchar. Henrik and Daniel Sedin also have a close working relationship with the NHL squad, as development coaches.

A number of Canucks assistant coaches have come and gone in recent years. Trent Cull was fired, along with Boudreau, back in January. Assistant coaches Brad Shaw, Kyle Gustafson, and video coach Darryl Seward left the organization after last season, while Nolan Baumgartner was fired in-season along with former head coach Travis Green in December 2021.

Newell Brown, the Canucks’ previous power-play guru, departed the organization after the 2020-21 season, while Manny Malhotra left after the 2019-20 season.