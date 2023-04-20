Canucks GM says Boeser needs to make changes to his offseason training

Can Brock Boeser’s struggles in recent years be attributed, in part, to how he trains in the summer?

That appeared to be what Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin suggested at Monday’s end-of-season press conference.

“I think he understands there needs to be changes in his offseason training to come prepared for training camp, and get his game back,” said Allvin. “He’s at an age where he should be able to take the next step if he’s willing to sacrifice and put the time in, in the summer.”

Boeser typically plays in “Da Beauty League” in the summer, along with numerous other NHL players based in Minnesota, though that’s only one part of his offseason training regime.

Boeser hasn’t been able to replicate the 29 goals he scored in 62 games as a rookie in 2016-17, nor has he been able to match the 56 points he scored in his second NHL season. His goals-per-game rate has never been worse than it was last season, as the 26-year-old scored just 18 times in 74 games.

Boeser had a difficult summer in 2022, as he mourned the loss of his father Duke, who passed away in May. The Canucks winger came to training camp vowing to score 30 goals, but suffered a hand injury and struggled throughout most of the first half of the season.

He was nearly made a healthy scratch by former head coach Bruce Boudreau, and his agent was granted permission to seek a trade.

Boeser said over the weekend that he no longer wants to be traded, adding that remaining with the Canucks has been a “blessing in disguise.”

Perhaps that can be attributed to Rick Tocchet, given his improved play under the Canucks’ new head coach. Boeser finished the season with a new career-high in assists (37) and just one point off his career-high (56) in points.

“I feel for Brock. He went through a tough summer family-wise off the ice, got injured early in training camp. Struggled the first half,” Allvin said. “Give him credit though, he pushed himself hard, and the last two months I think he played his best hockey since I got here a year ago.”