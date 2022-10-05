Jaqueline McDermott, 22, of Kitchener, Ontario, has been reported missing in BC and her family is pleading for help in locating her.

McDermott was last seen September 30 near Merrit, BC after attending a Vipassana meditation retreat.

According to Merrit RCMP, McDermott’s vehicle, a white camper van, was spotted on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake the same day she was reported missing.

She was not found in or near the van, but according to McDermott’s family, her keys and belongings were located inside.

An extensive search on land and in the air was conducted, but there was no sign of her, RCMP says.

Nathalie St-Maurice, Jaqueline’s mother, has put out a plea across the country for help. She has set up public Facebook and Instagram accounts which are updated regularly with missing posters and any new leads.

“We now know she was last seen on Saturday morning, October 1, putting gas into her van (she kept a small jerrycan with gas in it with her). Her van was found abandoned later that day. All of her personal possessions and identification were left in the van,” St-Maurice shares.

Other family members are using the hashtag #findjaquimcdermott to raise awareness on Twitter.

“There is a good probability she left her van and got into a vehicle which is where we need continued help to get this information out to as many people as possible,” St-Maurice says.

As of now, McDermott has been missing for over 72 hours.

“Every passing hour is agony,” St-Maurice says.

McDermott is described as a Caucasian female, 5’7 feet tall, 111 pounds, with curly blonde hair, a fair complexion, and a nose piercing. Her family says she has multiple tattoos and often wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen Jaqueline, or knows where she may be, is urged to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.