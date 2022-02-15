Japanese skater left in tears after fall gives Olympic gold to Canada

It’s hard to fathom a more devastating way to lose an Olympic gold medal.

While the final of the team pursuit speed skating event was a great moment for Canada, you had to feel for Japanese skater Nana Takagi, whose fall on the final lap gave gold to Canada.

Japan had held the lead for the entire race, although Canada was gaining ground. It was going to be a close finish, until out of nowhere, Takagi fell.

Needless to say, Takagi was in tears after the race and on the podium as she and her teammates accepted their silver medals.

“If I hadn’t fallen, it looked like we had a winning time. I’m so disappointed,” Takagi said, as reported by Kyodo News. “My mind hasn’t recovered from the fall. It’s hard for me to think or talk about it right now.”

Nana’s younger sister Miho Takagi, who was one of Japan’s three skaters, tried to console her big sister.

“I couldn’t find the words to tell her at that moment, I just wanted to be close to her and give her a hug,” said Miho.

Back home in Japan, people responded with many tweets of encouragement, according to Nikkan Sports.

“Don’t blame yourself, Nana Takagi,” one person said.

“Sister Takagi is the best. Don’t worry,” said another.

“Don’t cry. Nana Takagi. Tears should be saved when you win.”

While the race ended in heartbreak for Japan, the Canadian trio of Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin, and Valerie Maltais deserve full credit for their gold medal victory. It’s the first-ever gold medal won by Canada in team pursuit, and it was done in an Olympic record time.

“I have no words. It’s just so surreal right now,” said Weidemann, who has now won gold, silver, and bronze at the Beijing Olympics. “We knew we had a strong team and we knew we could fight today. But this is just unbelievable.”