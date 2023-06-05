This famous Canadian singer is busking around Vancouver today (VIDEO)
If you’re roaming around Vancouver Monday, you may spot a famous Canadian singer-songwriter busking in the area.
Jann Arden shared online that she will be setting up pop-up performances around the city to bring attention to one of Canada’s lesser-known exports: live horses for slaughter and consumption.
Arden performed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery, near English Bay and in Granville Island.
“I am a musician so what I have to offer is music and that’s how I can get my messaging across. It’s not like we were playing in front of 500 people. We were just gathering little crowds as we went along and having a coffee … playing and then talking about what was happening with draft horses in this country.”
On Sunday, she performed in North Vancouver at the Lonsdale Quay and brought out quite a crowd for an intimate performance.
I want to thank everyone in north Vancouver for coming to hear me busking down at the quay. We raised over 400$ for https://t.co/gcdNLC9sQ5 —we will be out around Vancouver today, singing at random little spots. Hope to see you! END LIVE HORSE EXPORT
— Jann “stop live horse export” Arden (@jannarden) June 5, 2023
The musician has been working with the Canadian Horse Defence Coalition (CHDC) to put an end to the niche industry and launched a campaign aptly named #Horseshit.
“It just needs to be stopped. It’s a no brainer,” Arden told Daily Hive.
Arden explained that horses are loaded into the crates and flown overseas to Japan, where they are beaten, slaughtered, and eaten raw as a delicacy.
According to the Government of Canada’s website, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) tests the animals for Phenylbutazone, or “bute,” which is an anti-inflammatory and pain reliever used to treat lame horses and is not approved for use in food-producing animals.
Arden will be flying back to her home in Calgary Tuesday but said her surprise performances in Canadian cities are not behind her.
With files from Chandler Walter