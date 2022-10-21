James Corden thinks it is "beneath" us all to discuss his restaurant temper tantrums

James Corden is once again in the news — this time, for pretending that he’s not even keeping up with all the stories alleging he’s super rude in real life.

Corden made headlines earlier this week after Keith McNally, owner of French brasserie Balthazar in New York City, posted about banning the celebrity from his establishments following his unacceptable behaviour.

“James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man,” McNally began, going on to explain how Corden was “the most abusive customer” to his Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

Though McNally and Corden made amends — he apologized and was unbanned just hours later — the story did not end there.

Some of the people following the whole thing unfold had their own horror stories about the comedian.

YouTube collective The Try Guys’ Becky Habersberger, who is married to founding member Keith Habersberger, also posted a TikTok talking candidly about seeing Corden throw a fit and yelling at a busboy outside an LA restaurant.

On Thursday, The New York Times published an interview with Corden where he focuses way too much on not focusing on his bad behaviour.

When the reporter interviewing him asked if he was feeling alright, Corden seemed to get a little defensive and avoidant. “About what? What do you mean?” he asked.

“About your Karen era, Jimmy,” we wish the reporter had said. Instead, they opted for the kinder route, directly asking Corden about the Balthazar-related social media posts.

“I haven’t really read anything. It’s strange,” said the Cats actor, feigning a suspicious level of oblivion for someone who called McNally only a few hours after his IG post to save face.

“Sure, babes. Sure,” the NYT reporter should have said, but did not.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” Corden said, really making sure to drive the point home that he was totally chill about this non-factor of a story.

During the length of the interview, Corden repeatedly called the whole thing “so silly,” and implied that the people who believe he’s arrogant with restaurant staff make up a very thin and insignificant margin.

“Should we not all be a little grown-up about this?” Corden proposed. “I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

In his interview, Corden also said he was probably going to have to talk about the scandal on The Late Late Show on Monday.

Let’s see what comes out of it. 👀