Jaguar mounts concrete barrier in bizarre Vancouver crash

A luxury car ended up perched atop a concrete barrier in Vancouver in a crash so bizarre it prompted several bystanders to snap photos and post them online.

The black Jaguar was seen with its front wheels in the air as its nose rested on a concrete barrier on Southwest Marine Drive on Thursday. Its back wheels managed to stay on the ground, although it did knock over a traffic sign.

Photos were swiftly shared on Reddit, with commenters cracking some jokes about the collision.

“Ahh the Jaguar F-Type in its natural habitat,” one person said.

“You never know when one of those barriers is going to dart out in front of you,” said another.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver police to see if anyone was injured, but we haven’t heard back yet.

This is far from the first time a Vancouver driver has struggled with a traffic barrier. Slow-street barriers sparked controversy earlier this year, with several drivers getting stuck. They’re now to be replaced with concrete barriers.