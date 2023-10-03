Ambulance in Vancouver crashes while transporting patient

According to BC Emergency Health Services, an ambulance was involved in a crash while transporting a patient between hospitals.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of West Broadway in Vancouver. Around 5:10 am, BCEHS received a report of an incident and dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

“At the time, the ambulance was operating lights and sirens. There were five people on board; a patient who was being transported between hospitals, a nurse escort and three paramedics,” BCEHS said in an email statement.

After arriving in the area, two people, including the patient and a paramedic, were transported to the hospital. However, BC EHS added their injuries from the crash are not considered serious.

“Our paramedic was assessed, treated, and has since been released from hospital,” it added. “The safety of our patients and paramedics is paramount and we will be reaching out to the patient for any follow-up that might be required.”

BCEHS has initiated a review of the incident.