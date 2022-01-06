NewsWeather

Jackknifed semi shuts down Coquihalla Highway near Hope

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Jan 6 2022, 5:09 pm
Jackknifed semi shuts down Coquihalla Highway near Hope
Coquihalla Highway/BC Highway Cams

The Coquihalla Highway has been completely shut down after a semi jackknifed near Othello Road early Thursday morning.

According to DriveBC, there is no estimated time of reopening and there is no detour available.

The area has been under a winter storm warning and has seen more than 20 cm of snow since last night, and more is on the way.

coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway, south of Merritt/BC Highway Cams

The winter storm warning is in effect for the following areas:

  • Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt
  • Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops
  • Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt could see an additional 40 cm of snow by Friday.

coquihalla highway

Coquihalla Highway/BC Highway Cams

Other areas of the Fraser Valley have also been experiencing extreme weather.

Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT