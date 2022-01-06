Jackknifed semi shuts down Coquihalla Highway near Hope

The Coquihalla Highway has been completely shut down after a semi jackknifed near Othello Road early Thursday morning.

According to DriveBC, there is no estimated time of reopening and there is no detour available.

REMINDER – #BCHwy5 – closed in both directions due to a jackknifed semi near Othello Rd. Crews are on scene. No detour available. #HopeBC #MerrittBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 6, 2022

The area has been under a winter storm warning and has seen more than 20 cm of snow since last night, and more is on the way.

The winter storm warning is in effect for the following areas:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Coquihalla Highway – Merritt to Kamloops

Okanagan Connector – Merritt to Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt could see an additional 40 cm of snow by Friday.

Other areas of the Fraser Valley have also been experiencing extreme weather.