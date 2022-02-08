A local art gallery has launched an initiative to help Vancouver artists on a tight budget during the pandemic.

Pacific Arts Market (PAM) recently announced a program that will give local students and artists on a tight budget a chance to sell and display their treasures in the South Granville gallery for a special rate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Arts Market (@pacific_arts_market)

You might also like: Canadian Olympians share stories in virtual Black History Month events

Contemporary Indigenous dance festival takes centre stage in Vancouver

Just for Laughs Vancouver rescheduled to May with an all-star lineup

According to owner Crystal Cornthwaite, who founded PAM in 2018, the goal of the initiative is to help struggling artists find their footing and get their business off the ground.

“We understand how hard it is for artists to survive during these times,” said Cornthwaite in a release. “Promoting your art and your brand requires some sort of financial investments, and often this adds up to hundreds and even thousands of dollars for already struggling artists. We know it is hard to get in a gallery and rent for studio space is through the roof in this city.”

For a limited time, a select number of affordable gallery spaces are available at PAM for only $180 for four weeks. Artists will keep 100% of the proceeds from the art they sell, with Cornthwaite adding that the gallery will help promote the artists’ work through social media and other marketing channels.

The offer is being extended to all local universities and art schools as well as struggling artists. Those interested in learning more are asked to contact the gallery.

It has been a busy time for PAM. This past fall, the gallery took over the entire building at 1448 and 1450 West Broadway, near Granville Street. The expansion doubled the art space with the opening of “The Gallery” and “The Studios” downstairs, while “The Market” remained upstairs.

Over 80 artists are displayed in the nearly 5,000-square-foot gallery space. Indigenous woodworking, landscape paintings, and beeswax candles are just a few of the awe-inspiring artworks on display.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Arts Market (@pacific_arts_market)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Arts Market (@pacific_arts_market)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pacific Arts Market (@pacific_arts_market)

“I created Pacific Arts Market to showcase our city’s local artistic talent and diversity,” explained Cornthwaite. “Passion overflows in all of our talented artists. You can’t help but be swept up with it. Local artists exhibit paintings, jewellery, pottery, photography, leather goods, woodwork and other crafts.”

Address: 1448 and 1450 West Broadway

Phone: 604-216-9063

Instagram