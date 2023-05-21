Investigation launched after safer snorting kits found at BC high school

The Cowichan Valley School District has launched an investigation after safer snorting kits were found at a BC high school.

According to the school district, the kits were left behind at one of the schools after a third-party harm reduction and drug addiction presentation.

In these kits are a booklet providing more information on how to snort drugs safely, sanitary wipes, a straw, and a plastic card.

“While the Cowichan Valley School District does support harm reduction as a well-researched and effective method of addressing the ongoing opioid crisis and conversations around drugs and drug addiction, we aim to ensure that the teachings related to it are appropriate for our students,” a statement reads. “The materials left by this third party did not meet this threshold, and for that, we apologize to our community.”

The school district said it does not consider the kits to be school or age-appropriate, so a full investigation has been launched.

There is also a review of policies and administrative procedures about third-party presentations and materials.