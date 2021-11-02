International flights will soon be able to land at more Canadian airports

Flights from around the world will soon be able to land at more airports across Canada.

The Government of Canada has announced that, as of November 30, more airports are going to be able to accept international flights.

Those on the list include St. John’s International, John C. Munro Hamilton International, Region of Waterloo International, Regina International, Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International, Kelowna International, Abbotsford International and Victoria International.

A statement from the federal government says, “As a next step in increasing travel opportunities, Transport Canada is easing the restriction on international flight arrivals.”

Vaccine travel requirements will be fully phased in by November 30.

“Increased vaccination levels have allowed us to safely re-open these additional Canadian airports to international passenger flights. This measure will help ensure that travellers are able to access more regional airports for their international travels this winter while continuing to support the Government of Canada’s measured approach to re-opening our border,” says Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra.

The strict requirements for vaccination for travellers & the increasing vaccination rates in communities is allowing for greater opportunities for safe travel for those who are vaccinated. Today we announced the return of int’l arrivals to 8 additional airports starting Nov 30. https://t.co/c6iJ9eNPD1 — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) November 2, 2021

Currently, there are 10 Canadian airports accepting international flights: Halifax Stanfield International, Québec City Jean Lesage International, Montréal-Trudeau International, Ottawa/Macdonald–Cartier International, Toronto Pearson International, Billy Bishop Toronto City Centre, Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International, Edmonton International, Calgary International, and Vancouver International.