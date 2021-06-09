The Interior Health Authority’s top doctor has been arrested on sex charges against a youth in Alberta.

Dr. Albert de Villiers is the health authority’s chief medical officer.

Grande Prairie RCMP says that the 52-year-old has been charged following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2018 and 2020.

“On May 28, 2021, RCMP received a report of sexual offences against a young child that had allegedly taken place between 2018 and 2020,” Grande Prairie RCMP said in a statement.

“The Grande Prairie RCMP Special Investigative Unit initiated an investigation into the allegations with assistance from the Grande Prairie Caribou Centre.”

Police said de Villiers was arrested on Tuesday in Kelowna, with assistance from Kelowna RCMP.

He has been charged with one count of sexual assault and sexual interference and remains in custody while awaiting a judicial hearing.

Dr. de Villiers joined Interior Health in 2020. According to the health authority’s website, Dr. Sue Pollock has been appointed interim chief medical health officer.

Daily Hive has reached out to Interior Health Authority for further comment.