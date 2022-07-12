Instagram just added a new feature that has people wondering "Who asked for this?"

If you’ve been on Instagram in the past 24 hours, you may have noticed a new addition to your direct messages inbox.

At the top of your inbox, there’s a new feature called “Notes.”

What is it for, you may ask?

Instagram users aren’t sure either.

What the fuck is Instagram notes? — Erin McInnis | Still Wearing a Mask (@erin_braincandy) July 12, 2022

Woke up to Instagram notes – I was hella confused — lizzy (@misslizzyart) July 12, 2022

According to Tech Crunch, the app (which is owned by Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook) has been playing around with the feature since June.

Notes allows Instagram users to post messages of up to 60 characters to their “Close Friends” or followers.

The new feature was first discovered by marketer and social media expert Ahmed Ghanem, who tweeted screenshots of it in June.

Now that people have had a chance to experience this new addition, users are wondering “Who asked for this?”

Who asked for this Instagram update 💀 Like what is the purpose of the notes — Eddie Benhin (@edbenhin) July 11, 2022

As you can see, my mutual followers didn’t really know how to act.

Many Instagrammers took to Twitter to express their confusion and hatred for the new feature.

@instagram take this fucking notes feature off my insta app ASAP. Nobody asked for this, thanks. — ems (@Tacoavocados) July 11, 2022

no but instagram notes is so funny like what is happening here 😭 pic.twitter.com/tVq0EkOMON — lishy 🩰 (@ATSUMUSTOE) July 12, 2022

Others compared it to Twitter.

“Instagram wants to be Twitter so bad tf is that new notes update,” one user tweeted.

instagram wants to be twitter so bad tf is that new notes update — og (@ogjjoseph) July 11, 2022

Instagram stop this notes shit, u wanna be twitter so bad, but u could NEVER. pic.twitter.com/Ig3yrcSsGt — 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞 (@promisechen) July 11, 2022

For others, it brought back the nostalgia of MSN and Facebook statuses.

Instagram notes is giving me msn status vibes — Rebecca (@rebeccaaewc) July 12, 2022

instagram has had “Notes” for ONE DAY and it’s already looking like pic.twitter.com/WrH4vto8xW — laura (🪦) (@laurapalmereyes) July 12, 2022

Im not convinced that a generation that lived for Facebook status updates, dislikes Instagram notes. You love it, now admit it. Cowards. — Mark Savel (@SavelSells) July 12, 2022

Some people enjoy it.

the instagram notes thing is so funny it’s the one update i don’t actually mind — teigan (付千岚） (@shutupteigan) July 12, 2022

While others just want Instagram to bring back a feature that people actually want — viewing posts in chronological order.

Nobody: Absolutely no one: Not one single soul: Instagram: We know you want posts in chronological order, but here’s a notes feature instead. — Daniela (@DanielaEspo) July 12, 2022

What do you think about Instagram’s new Notes feature?