Thousands of users are reporting that Instagram is down or crashing

If you’ve been experiencing some issues with Instagram being down, including the app just straight-up crashing, you’re not alone.

Hundreds of users have flocked to Twitter to share their reports about the Instagram app having issues.

According to downdetector.ca, there have been thousands of reports about Instagram in the last hour.

Instagram has not yet released a statement about the reported outage yet, but the reactions are flooding in on Twitter.

People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down again! #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/pYTPuko1LC — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 22, 2022

More to come…