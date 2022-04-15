Instagram boss shares #photodump of his time in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

The head of Instagram is showing Vancouver some love after spending some time in the city.

Adam Mosseri says in a post that he was in town for TED2022 this week before sharing a Vancouver #photodump.

He says he used his time at the TED conference to “talk about how power will shift from platforms to creators over the next 10 years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Mosseri (@mosseri)

In the Instagram post, we see some shots of downtown Vancouver, the view from a plane taking off from YVR and some delicious food. We also see a time lapse video of him rehearsing for his talk, and some photos from behind the scenes.

“That’s a lot of hand gesturing,” said one of his followers.

Mosseri’s followers also used the opportunity to share their concerns about the platform, including features they miss that they hope to see making a comeback.

Over five days in April, TED 2022 – A New Era took over the Vancouver Convention Centre with a series of speaker events.

Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Al Gore were among the highlighted speakers at the event. There was also a protest held before Gates was set to appear.

Mosseri was a Facebook executive prior to becoming the head of Instagram in 2018.