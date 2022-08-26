Here we go again: Instagram might be trying to copy BeReal with their next feature

Instagram, known for picking up features from trending social media apps, might now be trying out a new feature “inspired” by the app BeReal.

With the rapid emergence of TikTok, Instagram quickly adapted and introduced Instagram Reels. With the rise of BeReal’s popularity, comes the rumoured introduction of Instagram’s “Candid Challenge.”

For the uninitiated, BeReal is a social media app where the user has to take a photo and post it within two minutes. It’s aimed at turning the well-curated social media experience into a much more authentic one. You can read more about why it’s so appealing to the masses here.

Instagram just added a new feature that has people wondering "Who asked for this?"

Now, Instagram might be trying to enter that same realm of reality with its very own “Candid Challenge” feature.

#Instagram is working on IG Candid Challenges, a feature inspired by @BeReal_App 👀



ℹ️ Add other’s IG Candid to your story tray. And everyday at a different time, get a notification to capture and share a Photo in 2 Minutes. pic.twitter.com/caTCgUPtEV — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 22, 2022

Alessandro Paluzzi, a high-profile tech news leaker, took to Twitter to share the rumours with the masses. Essentially, Instagram is snagging the very premise that BeReal has thrived upon.

Meta, the multinational technology conglomerate that owns Instagram, confirmed the buzz to Fortune. They’re calling it “a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life,” which definitely rings a bell.

Earlier this month, Instagram introduced the “Notes” feature. Users did not warm up to it and even accused the platform of copying Twitter.

instagram wants to be twitter so bad tf is that new notes update — og (@ogjjoseph) July 11, 2022

In the heyday of Snapchat, Instagram was also accused of being a bit too “inspired” by its features after they added the IG Stories function.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ▵✖️tati (@illumitati)

Instagram’s user base is not really having it. They want the old IG back.

“I’m starting a movement. Let’s bring back the old Instagram, share this to your stories and SIGN MY PETITION,” Instagram user @illumitati advised in a post. “Stop trying to be TikTok. I just want to see cute photos of my friends.”

Even Instagram royalty Kim Kardashian re-posted @illumitati’s graphic on her story, supporting the call.

Do you think Instagram’s rumoured “Candid Challenge” is a good idea to bring back the authenticity it once had? Or should the app come up with its own unique features, for once?

Let us know in the comments.