Over 1,000 homes in three towers proposed at Moody Centre SkyTrain

Even more high-density, transit-oriented development (TOD) is set to arrive at SkyTrain Moody Centre Station in Port Moody.

Local developer Beedie Living has applied to the municipal government to redevelop a land assembly spanning 3060-3092 Spring Street and 80-85 Electronic Avenue just east of the transit hub, which is served by not only the Millennium Line but also bus services and West Coast Express commuter rail.

Currently, the land assembly, located north of the intersection of Electronic Avenue and Spring Street, is occupied by old industrial buildings. A land swap with the municipal government will also enable an eastward extension of Spring Street reaching Buller Street, providing the development will full street frontage.

The proposal, designed by architectural firm Perkins&Will, calls for a mixed-use project with three residential towers reaching 32 storeys, 36 storeys, and 39 storeys, including a base podium with 46,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses.

These towers will contain a total of 972 market condominium homes, with 50% of these units sized for families — defined as units with at least two or more bedrooms. Residents will have access to nearly 24,000 sq ft of shared indoor amenity spaces and about 40,000 sq ft of outdoor amenity spaces, including large terraces on the rooftop of the commercial base podium.

To the west of the transit hub, as part of this project’s application, Beedie Living will also build a six-storey affordable housing building at the orphan site of 2806 Spring Street, where there will be 40 below-market rental homes.

The three towers are oriented around a 15,000 sq ft event-friendly public plaza called the “Living Room,” which is further activated by the development’s ground-level retail/restaurant uses.

Four underground levels will contain 1,207 vehicle parking stalls and 2,000 bike parking spaces. The proposed total building floor area is over 860,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is about 5.3 times larger than the size of the 167,000 sq ft lot.

In exchange for the density and uses, Beedie Living will provide about $27 million in community amenity contributions (CACs), including $11.7 million for the in-kind value of the six-storey affordable housing building at the orphan site of 2806 Spring Street, $2.5 million for the in-kind value of the public plaza, $6.6 million for the in-kind value of off-site servicing and infrastructure, $2.4 million for the in-kind value of public art, and $2.5 million for cash CACs to the City.

The east condominium tower and affordable housing building are targeted to reach completion in 2030, while the west and centre condominium towers and public plaza are scheduled to be built by 2032. While there is currently a weakened demand for condominiums, the project’s eight-year runway provides ample time for market conditions to change.

Beedie Living’s project is within the wider area’s master planning process around the transit hub — part of the Moody Centre Transit Oriented Development Master Planning Group, which is a consortium of nine different property owners who own various parcels that make up the 23 acres that surround Moody Centre Station and sought to jointly amend the official community plan (OCP).

Immediately west of the Beedie Living development site, PCI Developments is looking to turn 60 Williams Street and 3006-3020 Spring Street into two 39-storey towers with about 860 secured purpose-built rental homes, a 40,000 sq ft grocery store on the second level of the commercial base podium, and 15,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses. Accessed from this building, immediately west of the transit hub, there will also be a new public pedestrian bridge to provide a much-needed shortcut to the north side of the SkyTrain and Canadian Pacific railway tracks. PCI Developments’ project is also designed by Perkins&Will.

And to the west of the PCI Developments site, the provincial government recently formally announced its intention to develop the land it owns next to the transit hub — specifically the surface park-and-ride lots immediately south of the station — into rental housing.

All of this comes in the background of the provincial government’s transit-oriented development legislation and its Housing Supply Act, with the City of Port Moody being amongst the first cities in BC to be required to meet annual new housing supply completion targets.