"We'll see": Injured Kadri questions report that his season is over

Nazem Kadri’s season is likely over.

Or is it?

TSN’s Darren Dreger is reporting that Kadri had thumb surgery and that it’s unlikely the Colorado Avalanche centre will be able to play again for the remainder of the playoffs.

Avalanche star, Nazem Kadri had surgery to repair an injured thumb sustained in the hit by Evander Kane early in game 3. Kadri is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the postseason, but isn’t being ruled out officially. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 6, 2022

Seems like a reasonable conclusion to make, given there’s less than a month to go before the Stanley Cup gets awarded. And Dreger is one of the NHL’s most reliable insiders.

Just don’t tell Kadri that.

In response to the report being shared on TSN’s Instagram channel, Kadri left a defiant comment.

“Ya we’ll see,” the All-Star centre said.

Kadri was injured on a hit by Evander Kane early in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Kane was handed a five-minute major penalty for boarding and will miss tonight’s do-or-die Game 4 due to a one-game suspension.

This is a huge loss for the Avalanche, as Kadri scored 87 points in 71 games during the regular season, and had 14 points in 13 playoff games before getting hurt.

Edmonton needs a win tonight at Rogers Place to keep its season alive, while the Avalanche is looking to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 21 years.