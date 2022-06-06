Much of Edmonton is hoping the Oilers can pull off a win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, but no one as much as Oilers super fan Ben Stelter.

Six-year-old Stelter is even bringing lucky items with him ahead of Game 4, which include his lucky chain and lucky socks, his dad tweeted on Monday.

We still have 8 more Play La Bamba, Baby’s to go. Ben’s going to the @EdmontonOilers game tonight and he’ll make sure to bring his lucky chain AND lucky socks. #benoilersstrong #letsgooilers #oilers pic.twitter.com/8UbE96r5sb — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) June 6, 2022

Stelter has captured the hearts of the entire city with his devotion to the team amid his battle with a type of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

You might also like: Oilers massive 50/50 jackpot surpasses $4M ahead of Game 4

Oilers tickets are now hundreds of dollars cheaper ahead of Game 4

Edmonton Oilers crowd lost it over Ben, Ryan Whitney at Rogers Place (VIDEOS)

Stelter was diagnosed with the tumour over one year ago. He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatment sessions to remove it, but the tumour returned before Christmas, prompting Ben to continue his battle with additional rounds of radiation.

Ben was initially introduced to Oil Country when he won hearts as the Scotiabank Skater in advance of Edmonton’s 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on March 25.

Ben and his family were shown on the jumbotron during Game 3 on Saturday night, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

He has even been included in the pump video for the team, with an audio clip of Ben saying “Play La Bamba Baby” being broadcast before the team hits the ice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Stelter (@mdan25)

The Oilers face the Avalanche at Rogers Place Arena at 6 pm MT. The Avalanche lead the series 3-0. Here’s to hoping the Oilers can pull off a win for the city, but especially for Ben Stelter.