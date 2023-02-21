Injured Demko "really close" to returning says Canucks coach

Thatcher Demko’s injury may not be as bad as previously feared, and the Vancouver Canucks goaltender may be returning to the lineup soon.

Demko was back on the ice today in Nashville, and head coach Rick Tocchet said that the Canucks netminder is “really close” to a return. Demko last played on December 1, leaving the game against the Florida Panthers with a lower-body injury.

He was only supposed to miss about six weeks of action, but it has taken much longer than expected. The 27-year-old appeared to tweak something during Friday’s practice, forcing him to shake his leg awkwardly before leaving the ice.

“He’s getting really close. It’s just a matter of getting a couple good, grinding practices in front of him and then hopefully start him,” Tocchet said. “There’s no real target date. He’s having a really good day now, he has a couple more good days, and then I think he’s ready to go. He’s doing well out there.”

"Delia (will start), he's had some really good work days." 🗣️ Head Coach Rick Tocchet on tonight's starter. @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/g0BfdIn43q — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 21, 2023

Even before his injury, the Canucks backstop struggled to play to the level he’d previously set for himself, posting a 3-10-2 record, 3.93 goals-against average, and .883 save percentage through 15 starts. After finishing the 2021-22 campaign on a tear with a .915 save percentage in 64 games, it was a step back.

Tocchet confirmed that Collin Delia will start for the Canucks tonight against the Nashville Predators, with 21-year-old Latvian goaltender Arturs Silovs in the backup role. Spencer Martin, who spent much of the past two months in the NHL, was sent back to AHL Abbotsford last week.

Demko’s return will surely help the Canucks’ attempts at winning games, but also hurt their chances at tanking for Connor Bedard, leaving fans conflicted. Regardless, getting Demko in a game action ahead of next season will be important for the club.