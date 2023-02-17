Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko suffers setback in injury recovery: report

Thatcher Demko’s 2022-23 season with the Vancouver Canucks hasn’t gone exactly to plan.

After finishing the 2021-22 campaign on a tear with a .915 save percentage in 64 games, the 27-year-old Canucks backstop has dealt with a lower-body injury this season and recently suffered a setback as he neared a return, according to a report.

Demko tweaked something at practice on Thursday, according to The Fourth Period’s Irfaan Gaffar, suffering a setback and pushing back his NHL competition return after initially hoping to serve as Vancouver’s backup against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Unfortunately, that plan looks to be in jeopardy.

Sounds like Thatcher Demko suffered a setback and tweaked something in practice on Thursday. #Canucks won’t know full extent of injury for a few days. — Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) February 17, 2023

During practice at UBC, Demko appeared to shake off some discomfort in his right leg before leaving the session, per a video from Jeff Patterson.

“I didn’t see him go off, but I know he had 30 minutes before,” Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet told media post-practice. “He’d done about 45 minutes of practice, so you’ve got to remember he was out there 30 minutes before. You don’t want a goalie — especially with him coming back from injury — you don’t want him staying out there too long, and I think he’s been working really hard.”

Demko shaking out right leg after save this morning at UBC. Left practice moments later pic.twitter.com/Lhj3qjYdd6 — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) February 17, 2023

Demko has been held out of the Canucks’ lineup since he suffered the injury on December 1 against the Florida Panthers, leading the Canucks into a flexible goaltending situation for the next two and a half months.

Spencer Martin didn’t elevate his play after impressing enough to take on the backup role after 2021-22. Meanwhile, summer free-agent signing Colin Delia wasn’t ever expected to be a starter. The Canucks sent Martin back to AHL Abbotsford after he posted a .871 save percentage through 29 NHL games this season.

Arturs Silovs, a 21-year-old Latvian goaltender, made his NHL debut on Wednesday in a 6-4 loss to the New York Rangers.

Although bringing Demko back into the Canucks crease could prove costly to Vancouver’s dive down the NHL standings and into the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, bringing back their star goaltender would be an undoubted win for the hockey club.