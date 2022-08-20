BC Lions lose star QB Nathan Rourke to foot injury

BC Lions fans are nervous this evening, after star quarterback Nathan Rourke left tonight’s game in Saskatchewan with an apparent ankle injury.

The Canadian QB is the biggest reason for the Lions’ dominating 8-1 record this season, and is the odds-on favourite to be named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player.

That is, if he can stay healthy.

Rourke left tonight’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders with 12:31 left in the fourth quarter. He didn’t put any weight on his right leg, getting help from teammates as he hobbled off the field.

An apparent ankle injury to BC Lions star QB Nathan Rourke pic.twitter.com/X1RDXOe4I0 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 20, 2022

Minutes after Rourke left the game, the Lions’ official Twitter account announced that he would not return.

Nathan Rourke (foot) will not return tonite. — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 20, 2022

The Lions went on to win the game 28-10. These two teams will play again next week at BC Place.

The question now is, what is the severity of the injury?

The Lions have been a juggernaut this season, with Rourke leading the way.

Rourke led all CFL quarterbacks in passing yards (2,906) and touchdowns (23) heading into tonight’s game. He completed 22 of 31 passes tonight, throwing for another 375 yards and two touchdowns.