3 big infield trade targets for the Blue Jays to consider

For the Toronto Blue Jays, there was always going to be a severe comedown after missing out on Shohei Ohtani. If it feels like the Blue Jays have done the bare minimum this offseason, it’s because they have.

Outside of picking up Chad Green’s option, signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and bringing back Kevin Kiermaier on a one-year deal, there hasn’t been any other action on the transaction front at 1 Blue Jays Way.

It makes a ton of sense why the Blue Jays were willing to go all-in on Ohtani because aside from the two-way superstar, there are slim pickings on the free agent market this offseason.

Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman are still available, but if you’re a team like the Blue Jays, are you confidently sinking $200 million into Bellinger, who’s coming off a bounce-back season, yet had subpar results in 2021 and 2022?

Unless the Blue Jays are waiting until free agent asking prices float back down to Earth, the best strategy from the outset of the offseason was always to improve this roster by making an impact trade.

Toronto added a solid glove in Kiner-Falefa, but he doesn’t appear to be the everyday solution at the hot corner. And second base is another position where the team could upgrade upon their internal candidates.

Whether it’s a pie-in-the-sky third baseman, a second baseman from last year’s playoff opponent, or a shortstop in the final year of team control, these are three big infield trade targets that would provide a big boost to the Blue Jays’ Opening Day roster.

1. Jose Ramirez (third baseman)

Age: 31

31 2023 stats: .282/.356/.475, 24 HR, 123 wRC+, 5.1 fWAR

.282/.356/.475, 24 HR, 123 wRC+, 5.1 fWAR Salary remaining: 5 years, $103 million

There’s a reason the Blue Jays have reportedly been interested in Ramirez for a very long time. After signing his contract extension with the Cleveland Guardians a few years ago, Ramirez has gotten better and remains one of the best pure hitters in baseball.

It would take all the prospect capital in the Blue Jays’ proverbial cupboard, but it still might be worth it for a five-time All-Star. Players like him come around once in a blue moon, and outside of landing Ohtani, acquiring Ramirez would be the next most impactful move Ross Atkins could pull off during his tenure as Blue Jays GM.

The Blue Jays have a huge void at the hot corner after Matt Chapman’s departure and swinging for a blockbuster deal would not only patch that hole in the roster, it would take the lineup to a whole new level.

One wonders how willing the Guardians are to move Ramirez and if they’re even interested in some prospects from the Blue Jays farm system, but bringing in a switch-hitting power threat like Ramirez solves a lot of problems for this team.

2. Jorge Polanco (second baseman)

Age: 30

30 2023 stats: .255/.335/.454, 14 HR, 118 wRC+, 1.5 fWAR

.255/.335/.454, 14 HR, 118 wRC+, 1.5 fWAR Salary remaining: 2 years, $22.5 million (club option for 2024 at $12 million)

As of this moment, second base figures to be a “keystone by committee” position to start the season for the Jays with guys like Cavan Biggio, Davis Schneider, Santiago Espinal, and Ernie Clement taking turns at second. But there’s no real everyday player among the bunch.

Along with third base, the second base position is an opportunity for improvement on the trade market for the Blue Jays, and Minnesota Twins’ second baseman Jorge Polanco is a very intriguing option to round out Toronto’s infield.

He’s a few years separated from his career-high 33 home run season in 2021, but posted respectable offensive numbers with the Twinkies in 80 games last season. He dealt with injuries, so durability is a factor, but over the course of a full season, Polanco can be a top half of the order threat for the Blue Jays.

Polanco’s club option for the 2025 season also buys the Blue Jays some time as their competitive window appears to be hurdling towards a breaking point at the end of next year when many of their core players might become free agents.

3. Willy Adames (second baseman)

Age: 28

28 2023 stats: .217/.310/.407, 24 HR, 94 wRC+, 3.4 fWAR

.217/.310/.407, 24 HR, 94 wRC+, 3.4 fWAR Salary remaining: Final year arbitration eligible

It wasn’t all that long ago when the Tampa Bay Rays traded Willy Adames to the Milwaukee Brewers, a move that left many people scratching their heads. Regardless, the Rays are gonna Rays, and they found a replacement, while the Brewers have received two-plus years of great production from Adames thus far.

With only one year of team control remaining, the Brewers may pivot and offload their starting shortstop while his value is high. And for the Blue Jays, bringing in another solid bat would help restore some production to a lineup that underperformed in 2023.

Adames’ native position is shortstop, which would require him shifting over to second base. But if it worked for Marcus Semien in 2021 (who had a career year with the Blue Jays that year, by the way), why not the same for Adames going from short to second?

The Blue Jays would get the best of both worlds on both sides of the ball with a player like Adames; his defence plays well onto Toronto’s run prevention M.O., but he can also hit for power and nearly had the same number of home runs last year as Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

If the Brewers would part with Adames and the Blue Jays can avoid parting with their top prospect, Ricky Tiedeman, a deal between Toronto and Milwaukee makes all the sense in the world.