Kiermaier to re-sign with Blue Jays on $10 million contract: report

After checking out the free agent market, it appears that outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is sticking around with the Toronto Blue Jays after all.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Kiermaier is “closing in” on a contract with Toronto, as he’s expected to return to the Blue Jays on a one-year deal worth around $10 million.

Kevin Kiermaier is closing in on a deal to return to the Blue Jays, per source. Believed to be one year for ~$10 million. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 26, 2023

After signing with Toronto last December on a one-year contract after spending his entire 10-year career up to that point with divisional rival Tampa Bay Rays, Kiermaier quickly became a fan favourite in Toronto.

Kiermaier had a batting average of .265 with 98 hits, eight homers, 36 RBIs and 58 runs scored in 129 games for the Jays in the 2023 season, where he won his fourth career Gold Glove award as one of the top-fielding players in the American League.

The move signals that the Blue Jays may be out of the market for further outfielders this offseason after being reported through multiple sources as one of the favourites for former Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger.

Kiermaier re-joins Daulton Varsho and George Springer in Toronto’s outfield that earned a reputation for being one of the MLB’s best in 2023.

After missing out on the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes earlier this month, the move to target Kiermaier again is the second signing the team has made in the last week after signing right-handed pitcher Paolo Espino on December 23.

Toronto is set to enter the 2024 season as one of the favourites in the American League once again, but the fanbase is antsy for the team’s first playoff win since 2016.

Despite making the postseason in three of the last four years, Toronto is currently riding a seven-game losing streak come playoff time, including three consecutive sweeps in best-of-three series dating back to 2020.

More to come..