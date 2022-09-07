Great news for book lovers. Indigo just celebrated the big 25, and in honour of its anniversary, the leading retailer dropped a curated lineup of iconic books with exclusive covers designed by emerging and established artists across the country.

Released this week, the 28-book limited-edition collection is a mix of Indigo’s most coveted classics, fan favourites from years past, and bestsellers.

“The result is a timeless collection of beautiful books that we hope our customers will find as inspiring as we do,” Rania Husseini, SVP Print at Indigo, shared with us.

Both the artists and authors were involved in the creative process, with open and collaborative dialogue throughout.

Speaking with Daily Hive, Jean Paul Langlois, an artist of Métis and settler descent from the West Coast, said, “I’ve always been a voracious reader and book collector. The covers I did were The Kite Runner and The Inconvenient Indian.”

“I was honoured. I grew up listening to Thomas King on CBC’s ‘Dead Dog’ Café with my Mom. He’s brilliant and so funny. The Inconvenient Indian brought me to tears,” Langlois said.

We also connected with Aman Aheer, who worked on Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, a staple bestseller at Indigo throughout the years. “I started this painting at the end of 2021, and I wanted to convey both fear and anxiety while simultaneously referring to a potential hope or enlightenment.”

“I think the painting works wonderfully for the cover of The Handmaid’s Tale. For me, it embodies what the main protagonist, Offred, is grappling with through the use of eyes which are a strong and continuous reference in the story. Coincidentally, the colours of the work are also particularly close to the original cover of the novel!”

Some other books in the collection include An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth by Chris Hadfield, Educated by Tara Westover, and Washington Black by Esi Edugyan.

Discover the Indigo 25-Year Collection online and in-store now while stocks last.