These are the most in-demand and highest paying jobs in Canada for 2022

Between remote work, jobs that have emerged because of the pandemic, and a volatile economy, the job market is changing.

Finding a career isn’t always easy, but if you have no idea where to begin, take a look at Randstad Canada’s annual career outlook. Randstad looked at three key areas for this year’s list: the most in-demand skills, the top 10 remote roles and the highest paying roles for 2022.

This is the first year that Randstad Canada, the staffing, recruitment and HR company, is including the highest-paid positions in their career outlook report.

The pandemic has forced many businesses to rethink their strategies. Whether it be moving to remote work, getting creative to handle supply chain issues or finding new ways to reach customers, innovation and adaptability are key for 2022.

“Adaptability, efficiency and responsiveness are the key themes that will permeate throughout 2022 and will be important for organizations to adopt if they want to stand out from their competitors and retain their competing edge,” Patrick Poulin, Group President at Randstad Canada, said in a press release.

Workers with the right skills could see big-time compensation and may have plenty of positions to choose from.

While the pandemic forced a lot of changes, it also forced some new skillsets into demand in the job market. Customer service is top of mind for Randstad Canada this year.

The most in-demand skills for 2022:

Customer service

Scheduling

Sales

Cleaning

Repair

Budgeting

Project management

Quality control

Administrative support

Accounting

According to Randstad Canada, customer service and administrative support are in high demand due to the nature of the competitive commerce market. Consumers have made it clear: they want good service, and they won’t hesitate to find it elsewhere.

Scheduling is new to the list this year, and according to Randstad Canada, it’s another pandemic-related addition. With health and safety concerns, scheduling is more important than ever.

Remote work has become a more permanent option. While some workplaces and employers hope to return to their offices, others opt to make positions permanently remote. This allows for a bigger pool of candidates as employers can pick from anyone across the country.

“We’ve seen that companies can make these environments work. During the pandemic, businesses poured resources into developing processes and systems to enable and enhance remote work. Workers and business leaders alike want the ability to work from home to stay in some capacity,” Poulin said.

Top 10 remote work roles in 2022:

Call centre representative

Senior software developer

Accountant

Bookkeeper

Digital marketer

Social media manager

Data analyst

Project manager

Administrative assistant

IT support

Now for the new category: highest paying jobs. It may not be a surprise that tech jobs rule the pack. The role of construction project manager makes the list because of the housing shortage in Canada.

The highest paying jobs in Canada for 2022:

Software developers and engineers

Financial controller

Plant manager

Applications programming manager

Marketing director

Business development

Cloud architect

IT operations manager

Electrical engineer

Construction project manager

With so many people working remotely, it’s no surprise that software, cloud and IT jobs are among the highest-paid. According to Randstad Canada, Canada faces a STEM shortage, so those with the skills can get higher compensation.

“This demand will only continue to grow in the future. My advice to young Canadians searching for a meaningful and profitable career path would be to pursue technology-focused jobs,” said Poulin.