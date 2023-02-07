It was a chaotic night for one Vancouver driver who crashed a BMW convertible before getting out and fleeing the scene on foot.

The crash happened early Sunday morning, when the driver appeared to be cruising with the top down on a February night.

The Vancouver Police Department tweeted that the impaired driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a pole before crashing into a retaining wall.

“The driver fled on foot, but several witnesses called 911, and [officers] located the driver a short distance away,” the force tweeted.

Thank you to those witnesses who called 911 and excellent work done by our patrol members on this file. ***Pictures of this vehicle were taken after it was removed from the accident scene.*** — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) February 6, 2023

The person behind the wheel is facing several charges.

Police had the vehicle towed and shared photos of the damage once it was at the VPD facility. Daily Hive has reached out to police for more details on the incident.