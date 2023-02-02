SUV flips, EV battery explodes in Richmond daytime crash (VIDEO)

Two vehicles were badly damaged in Richmond after an explosive crash that led to rush-hour woes and a power outage. Incredibly, both drivers are expected to survive their injuries.

Richmond RCMP confirmed it happened Tuesday afternoon along the busy Garden City Road. It involved an Audi SUV and a Toyota sedan, and the force of the crash also severed a nearby power line pole leading to a power outage in the area.

Dashcam video shows moments before the collision. In it, you can see one of the vehicles, an SUV, flipping metres high into the air from the impact of the collision.

The late-model Audi SUV’s battery pack was ejected during the crash and combusted at the scene at the intersection of Odlin Road just before 2 pm.

“The safety of our community during the entire incident remained at the forefront. To our knowledge, this is the first such instance of an EV battery pack being ejected post-collision,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

The explosion led to even more delays for other drivers in the area.

“The inherent safety concerns from the downed power line pole and the battery pack fire required the area to be cordoned off until safety and proper repairs could be met,” Hwang said.

The 31-year-old driver of the Audi was not seriously hurt.

The 49-year-old driver of a late-model Toyota sedan was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We are actively investigating this collision and are in the preliminary stages. What we can say is that speed was a factor,” Hwang said.

Richmond RCMP is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.