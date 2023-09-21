Ilya Mikheyev has already left Canucks training camp

Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev has left training camp before it even began.

The 28-year-old forward hasn’t fully recovered from ACL surgery eight months ago, and was reportedly likely to miss the preseason. But Canucks GM Patrik Allvin announced that Mikheyev has left camp for “personal reasons.”

Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Ilya Mikheyev has left Training Camp for personal reasons. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 21, 2023

The announcement came at 9:42 am on Thursday, just 18 minutes before the Canucks were scheduled to start their on-ice sessions at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.

CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal reports that Mikheyev is “fine” and that he has left for a family-related matter.

It is family related and he is fine. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) September 21, 2023

Mikheyev has had a tough start to his Canucks tenure, suffering an injury in the first preseason game last season. The nagging injury slowed down the speedy forward until he decided to cut his season short to get the surgical procedure he needed.

