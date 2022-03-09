Better access to safe supply could reduce toxic drug deaths in BC: panel

The use of illicit drugs is the leading cause of unnatural death in BC, and a panel of experts is recommending some sweeping changes for the province.

The panel is calling for better access to a safe supply of drugs, and the creation of an “evidence-based continuum of care” to support substance users in a more meaningful way.

The hope is that the recommendations will serve to reduce the number of illicit drug-related deaths that are occurring in BC.

To put the issue into perspective, between August 1, 2017 and July 31, 2021 there were 6,007 deaths from the use of illicit drugs in BC.

“This report includes realistic, actionable recommendations that the panel believes will reduce the number of people dying due to toxic, illicit drugs in our province,” said panel chair Michael Egilson.

“COVID-19 has demonstrated how swiftly policy-makers can act when lives are at stake — and we know that every month of inaction equates to hundreds more lives lost.”

A review of the drug toxicity deaths reveals that the primary cause of death has been the increasing toxicity and unpredictable nature of the illicit drug supply.

According to a report from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, illicit drug use accounts for more deaths than homicides, suicides, motor vehicle incidents, drownings, and fire-related deaths combined.

The panel is calling for three primary recommendations, directed to BC’s chief coroner.

Ensure a safer drug supply to those at risk of dying from the toxic illicit drug supply Develop a 30/60/90-day Illicit Drug Toxicity Action Plan with ongoing monitoring Establish an evidence-based continuum of care

The chief corner has forwarded the recommendations to relevant ministries and organizations.

“We know that everyone who dies because of drug toxicity leaves behind family, friends and communities who grieve their loss,” said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe in a statement.

“As we approach the sixth anniversary of the declaration of the public-health emergency into substance-related harms, coordinated, urgent action is needed to reduce the devastation illicit drugs have inflicted on so many people in our province.”

There were some other alarming findings that the panel laid out in a statement.

drug deaths are increasing in number and rate

the drug suppply has become increasingly toxic

the average age of death is 42

illicit drug toxicity deaths rank second after cancers for potential years of life lost

Indigenous Peoples are disproportionately represented

in addition to fentanyl, other substances were also detected in most deaths

people had frequently accessed medical services prior to a illicit-drug related death

deaths are occurring throughout BC

highest number of deaths occur in large urban centres like Vancouver, Surrey, and Victoria

smoking is most common method of drug consumption

Sheila Malcolmson, BC’s Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, says the report confirms the urgency of the work underway by our government.

“I recognize the BC Coroners Service and panel members for their report on the devastating deaths in our province due to illicit toxic drugs. We know we must do more to combat the illicit toxic drug crisis, and our government is working hard every day to end this public-health emergency,” says Malcolmson.

“There is more to do along the entire continuum of care to end the poisoned drug crisis, including treatment and recovery, harm reduction and mental-health supports. We won’t stop working until we turn this crisis around.”