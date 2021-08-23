IKEA launches curbside food pickup at stores across Canada

We all love a good sit-down visit at the IKEA Bistro. But, if you’re aiming to dine at home, enjoying the brand’s signature foods in the comfort of your own digs just got even easier.

Now, customers across Canada can Click and Collect their favourite eats and drinks from the Swedish Food Market at their local IKEA.

This means all the items you can normally grab in-store like frozen meatballs, DAIM cakes, and MSC salmon filets can be pre-purchased and conveniently picked up curbside at a designated time.

Click and Collect times start daily at 9 am and run up until one hour before closing. There are also no fees for the curbside pickup service.