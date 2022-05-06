Data breach at IKEA involves personal info of 95,000 Canadians

IKEA Canada has confirmed that an internal data breach has impacted 95,000 Canadian customers.

A spokesperson for the Swedish furniture store says it discovered that some of its customers’ personal information appeared in the results of a generic search made by an IKEA Canada employee between March 1 to 3.

“At IKEA, the security of our customers’ private information is of utmost importance, and we have taken actions to remedy this situation, including steps to prevent the data from being used, stored, or shared with any third parties,” the spokesperson stated in an email to Daily Hive.

The retailer didn’t specify what information was compromised but confirmed that no financial or banking information was accessed.

The spokesperson says they have notified any customers that were impacted by the breach and have also alerted the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada about the incident.

While the spokesperson says no action is required by the customers, the furniture brand has taken its own steps to prevent future incidents by reviewing and updating internal processes.

However, the company advises customers to “stay vigilant” with personal information and be wary of any suspicious activity.

“It’s important to know that IKEA will never reach out to you to ask for credit card information, and we recommend reporting any suspicious activity to your local authorities,” stated IKEA.

If you have any questions or concerns about the incident, you can IKEA at 1-800-661-9807 or [email protected].