Off-duty Surrey Police Service officer dies in Langley: IIO

Editor’s Note: This story mentions self harm. If you or anyone you know is in crisis contact Crisis Services Canada at 1-833-456-4566 or 911.

The Independent Investigations Office says it was called in after an off-duty Surrey Police Service officer died from a serious self-inflicted injury Wednesday.

The IIO said RCMP responded to reports of a “man reportedly in distress at a business” near Golden Ears Way and 100a Avenue.

The Surrey Police Service confirmed the incident took place at an indoor gun range in Langley.

On Facebook, The Range said it was closed for the rest of the day.

“The man, who was identified as an off-duty member of the Surrey Police Service, sustained a serious injury that appears to have been self-inflicted while police were in the building,” the IIO explained. “The man was subsequently pronounced deceased.”

In a statement from the SPS, it acknowledged the officer was part of the organization and was a person who “chose a career in law enforcement to assist others. “

“We are working to support the officer’s family and friends, including his SPS work colleagues, during this difficult time,” the statement reads.

The IIO said the initial steps in the investigation examine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

The officer involved in this fatal incident was being investigated for breach of trust, SPS confirmed adding it was “the result of a Surrey RCMP investigation and arrest last August, 2022.”

“The Surrey Police Service suspended the officer with pay while awaiting a determination/outcome,” the email statement to Daily Hive reads.

If you have any information regarding this incident, the IIO urges you to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.