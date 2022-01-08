Hospitalizations, outbreaks rise with over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in BC

British Columbia health officials announced on Friday that there have been 3,144 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 276,875.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 33,184 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, a new record for BC. Of the active cases, 349 (+25) individuals are currently hospitalized and 93 (+3) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 1,416 new cases, 15,704 total active cases

1,416 new cases, 15,704 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 483 new cases, 9,449 total active cases

483 new cases, 9,449 total active cases Interior Health: 526 new cases, 3,183 total active cases

526 new cases, 3,183 total active cases Northern Health: 244 new cases, 935 total active cases

244 new cases, 935 total active cases Island Health: 475 new cases, 3,906 total active cases

475 new cases, 3,906 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases

There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 2,439 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 88.5% (4,410,494) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.1% (4,142,030) have received their second dose.

From December 30 to January 5, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.1% of cases, and from December 23 to January 5, they accounted for 39.3% of hospitalizations.

There are 38 care facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

Past week cases (December 30 to January 5) – Total 22,512



Not vaccinated: 3,294 (14.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 571 (2.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 18,647 (82.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 23 to January 5) – Total 359



Not vaccinated: 128 (35.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 13 (3.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 218 (60.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 30 to January 5)

Not vaccinated: 480.5

Partially vaccinated: 194.2

Fully vaccinated: 405.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 23 to January 5)

Not vaccinated: 31.2

Partially vaccinated: 10.1

Fully vaccinated: 4.7