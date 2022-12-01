Icy and dangerous conditions ahead for Metro Vancouver commute

The icy roads in Metro Vancouver could be treacherous for commuters this morning.

According to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada, freezing temperatures could create icy conditions on untreated road surfaces and sidewalks – creating poor travel conditions for the morning commute on the first day of December.

It comes on the heels of a major traffic mess on Tuesday following the snowstorm and as some of the snow melted Wednesday, it’s expected that melted snow will have frozen into slippery ice overnight — leading to a dangerous Thursday morning on the roads and sidewalks.

According to Canada Drives, if you hit a patch of ice, you should not slam on the breaks and stay calm.

“Keep your composure, and if you need to stop quickly, pump on the brakes instead to bring the vehicle to a slow stop to avoid sliding on the ice,” said the company.

Be sure to brush all the snow and ice off your car – including windows, roof, hood, taillights, and headlights. Finally, give other drivers lots of space.

The cold, freezing weather is expected to last through Thursday night, so stay safe and warm out there!