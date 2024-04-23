NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Beachside Vancouver mansion listed for a whopping $48 million

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Apr 23 2024, 2:00 pm
A Vancouver mansion just listed for $48,000,000, an asking price that, if achieved, would rank it as the fourth most expensive home in Vancouver.

Located at 1450 Blanca Street, the home is one of BC Assessment’s top-valued properties, coming in at number nine.

If the assessed value were as high as the asking price, it would be BC’s fourth-most expensive property.

Here’s what this massive beachside mansion is offering the potential buyer.

vancouver mansion

Listed by Stilhavn Real Estate Services, the home is perched above Jericho Beach and features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It is enormous, with 12,078 sq ft of space.

vancouver mansion

The listing says the 2002-built home is one of Vancouver’s “finest private estates.”

It is indeed private. Thanks to a fortress of greenery, peeking at the home through Google Maps would be nearly impossible.

vancouver mansion

If you’re paying $48 million for a home, you’d probably expect a swimming pool, and the Vancouver property does not disappoint.

There’s even a basketball court.

vancouver mansion

Other luxury items include three outdoor fireplaces, a wine cellar, and ponds with waterfalls. It also has a four-car garage and “magical coastal views.”

The listing says the Vancouver mansion has never been on the market.

BC Assessment pegs the land value at $20,631,000, with the buildings worth $17,413,000.

In 2015, the home was assessed at $16,393,000.

 

Do you think this stunning property is worth $48 million?

