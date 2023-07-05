ICBC shortens road tests by 10 minutes

​As of July 3, learner drivers will have quicker road tests after the time was reduced by 10 minutes.

ICBC revealed that the Class 7 and Class 5 road tests will now only take 35 minutes to complete, instead of 45 minutes.

The Class 7 and 5 tests are a learner driver’s first steps in attaining their driving licence, and the freedom that comes with it.

One of the expected impacts behind the time reduction is the ICBC’s ability to better accommodate test demand.

The demand for road tests in BC has been soaring, with a media release from ICBC revealing that the number of tests taken in May was up 24% from the monthly average.

With the 10-minute time reduction, ICBC is expecting to have a 22% increase in road test capacity.

Additionally, there are expectations that the 35-minute test will reduce the number of “redundant” maneuvers.

The shortened time will naturally mean changes within the test itself.

Parallel parking and backing maneuvers will remain the same, but hazard perception in Class 7 road tests will now take place in the general drive instead of the parking maneuver.

Now in effect, more learners should be able to book the shortened road test and take that first step into getting their licences.