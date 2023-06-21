NewsCrime

Vancouver Porsche "L" driver caught speeding over 100 km/h above the limit

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Jun 21 2023, 8:22 pm
@VPDTrafficUnit/Twitter

A Vancouver Porsche driver, who only had an “L” licence, was caught excessively speeding, clocked at an alarming 187 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

To make matters worse, the driver had four other youths with him at the time.

The Vancouver Police Department’s Traffic Unit shared some details on Twitter, and the case has received a lot of public reaction, particularly regarding the consequences for young and learning drivers in these scenarios.

In a tweet, VPD said the Porsche had been impounded.

Many have reacted angrily in response to the tweet and the egregious speeds the driver was driving at.

In response to the vehicle being impounded, one person on Twitter said, “Keep it.”

Others suggested that penalties need to be more severe for speeding instances like this.

Some also called out the parents of the Vancouver Porsche driver, with some suggesting that the parents of all four youths involved should also be willing to pay penalties.

Amir AliAmir Ali
