ICBC is getting a new president and CEO.

The board of directors of the insurer says David Wong will be in the role next month.

In a statement, BC’s minister of public safety and solicitor general, Mike Farnwoth touts Wong’s leadership.

“The leadership and experience David brings leaves ICBC in good hands as ICBC continues down the path of providing affordable rates and improving customer experience,” says Farnworth.

Wong previously held the role of chief financial officer (CFO) at BC Hydro where he was responsible for financial oversight. He also served on the board of directors at BC Automobile Association and Vancity Credit Union.

“David joins ICBC as Enhanced Care passes its second anniversary in a strong financial position, with rates remaining stable for another two years. I look forward to our first meeting and wish David all the best in his new role.”

Wong will officially be in his new role on May 15.

Earlier this year, it was announced that former CEO Nicolas Jimenez would be leaving ICBC to take on a new role at BC Ferries.

With files from Amir Ali