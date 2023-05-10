BC driver victorious in $40K fender bender fight against ICBC

A Burnaby resident who disputed ICBC’s initial offer to write off his vehicle has come out victorious with an even larger payment.

On April 17, Chik Lai was driving to New Westminster to pick up his son from school when he approached an intersection and a vehicle suddenly turned left in front of his vehicle.

Lai said he didn’t have enough time to stop and hit the vehicle that pulled up in front of him.



Lai said ICBC determined he was not responsible for the accident but his 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid was damaged and unrepairable.

Considering the car shortage in Canada, Lai said he was getting worried.

“Most brands have a wait time of two years, and even second-hand cars are selling for the price of new ones,” he said.

ICBC admitted during the damage assessment the vehicle was considered a total loss and ICBC could pay actual cash value (ACV) for the vehicle.

According to Lai, ICBC initially offered him $38,000, which was claimed to be based on the average price of a similar vehicle in the market.

However, Lai requested the full valuation report and discovered the assessment was based on two vehicles he believes are incomparable.

“I discovered that they only based their assessment on two vehicles, one of which was the same trim as mine but with 12,000 km more on the odometer and listed for $43K, and the other being a lower trim level,” he said.

ICBC responded to the claims saying it “does a comprehensive inspection of a vehicle deemed a total loss to determine its ACV.”

“We take into consideration: the vehicle year of manufacture, make and model, factory options, mileage, condition of the exterior, interior, mechanical and tires, and receipts for after-market equipment upgrades or recent repairs. ICBC utilizes an independent company to assist in the determination of the ACV and reviews local vehicle sale publications and internet sources.”

The Burnaby resident said ICBC initially refused to negotiate. However, last Tuesday the insurance provider contacted Lai with a more generous offer.

ICBC confirmed that as of this week, Lak was paid $43,024.03 including tax for the loss of his vehicle.

“His vehicle had pre-existing damage which led to a $1,300.00 deduction,” a statement from ICBC added.

The insurance company added that it Lak mentioned he had receipts for tires and window tint so once ICBC receives the receipts “we can review them to consider further compensation.”

However, Lak said his fight is not over yet.

When he purchased his vehicle for around $45,000, he said he purchased vehicle replacement insurance through a third party.

He alleges this other company owes him money so he is in for a much bigger fight with them.