As the devastating flooding and extreme weather continues to take its toll on parts of southern BC, ICBC says more than 500 claims have already come in.

As of Friday morning, there have been 502 claims related to the recent extreme weather and ICBC expects that figure to grow over the coming days.

In a statement, ICBC says it will be prioritizing flood-related claims and for those affected by the extreme weather, it will provide free replacement identification for their driver’s licence, BC Services Card and BC Identification Card without needing to present identification.

In an email to Daily Hive, ICBC says, “customers whose vehicles were parked and were damaged by flooding or landslides would typically be covered under their ICBC optional comprehensive or specified perils insurance coverage, while customers who had to drive into and through a body of water would typically be covered under their collision coverage. In any situation, all of our customers can rest assured that we’ll be doing everything we can to support them and help them access their coverages to repair or replace their vehicles.”

There is also a dedicated team available to help customers with their claims. Claims can be made online or by phone (1-800-910-4222) at any time.

At this point, ICBC says it’s too early to provide estimated claims costs.