Canada's top realtors and developers are coming to Vancouver for summit

Top realtors and developers from across the country are coming to Vancouver this spring for an industry summit and awards ceremony, and local real estate entrepreneurs are invited to take part.

The inaugural Hurun Report and Luxury Listings Real Estate Awards are taking place on April 29 at the Vancouver Convention Centre and feature panel discussions, networking opportunities, and activations from various industry representatives.

Visitors can view the activations for free, and if realtors and developers would like to take part in the afternoon panel discussions, they are asked to purchase tickets online.

A co-presentation of Hurun Report Inc., a leading research platform based in Shanghai, Mumbai, Oxford and Sydney, and Luxury Listings, the leading digital marketing agency for real estate, the summit and awards are their first in North America.

The event culminates in the Hurun Report and Luxury Listings Real Estate Awards Gala and spotlights 10 realtor and developer award categories, including Most Innovative Realtors, Most Iconic Builds, and Most Environmentally Conscious Builds.

The top 30 realtors and top 10 developers in Canada will also be announced by Hurun and Luxury Listings.

Registration for Hurun Awards closes on March 1st, and applicants in most categories must have a minimum of two years in their current real estate role. However, in the Rookies of the Year realtor category, they must only have a maximum of two years of experience.

For more information and to learn how to attend, be sure to visit the Hurun Report and Luxury Listings Real Estate Awards website.