First humpback calf of the season spotted near Vancouver Island

The Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA)has revealed that one of the first humpback calves of the 2024 whale-watching season was spotted in the Salish Sea near Vancouver Island.

The calf and mother, named Black Pearl, were spotted near San Juan Island in Washington State on April 18 by PWWA member company Eagle Wing Tours. The calf is estimated to be three to four months old.

Salish Sea humpbacks, like Black Pearl, are born in warmer waters near Hawaii, Mexico, or Central America. They migrate thousands of miles to feed.

Black Pearl has been observed to migrate to the Hawaiian Islands in winter, and in the past, she has given birth to at least three previous calves, including one in 2022.

PWWA executive director Erin Gless expressed excitement, noting Black Pearl’s usual presence near northern Vancouver Island and the fortunate sighting in the Salish Sea this year.

“It’s always fun to see which mom and calf will make it back first,” said PWWA executive director Erin Gless in a release.

The PWWA notes that the return of humpback whales marks a significant resurgence following the devastation of industrialized whaling. According to the PWWA, hundreds of humpbacks are returning to visit the Salish Sea annually to feed until fall.

Though not a sweeping declaration, there have been some glimmers of hope for humpbacks lately. Recently, a new feeding tactic from humpbacks was filmed for the newest Planet Earth documentary.

While we can’t describe the behaviour as well as nature documentary icon David Attenborough, trap-feeding is essentially a low-effort way of feeding, which includes tricking the fish.

Director Fredi Devas told Daily Hive that humpbacks are having to adapt this new technique due to overfishing, climate change, and a myriad of other human impacts on the humpback population.