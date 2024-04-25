CuratedOutdoors

First humpback calf of the season spotted near Vancouver Island

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
|
Apr 25 2024, 6:10 pm
First humpback calf of the season spotted near Vancouver Island

The Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA)has revealed that one of the first humpback calves of the 2024 whale-watching season was spotted in the Salish Sea near Vancouver Island.

The calf and mother, named Black Pearl, were spotted near San Juan Island in Washington State on April 18 by PWWA member company Eagle Wing Tours. The calf is estimated to be three to four months old.

Salish Sea humpbacks, like Black Pearl, are born in warmer waters near Hawaii, Mexico, or Central America. They migrate thousands of miles to feed.

humpback calf vancouver island

Black Pearl and her calf photographed in the Salish Sea | Pacific Whale Association

Black Pearl has been observed to migrate to the Hawaiian Islands in winter, and in the past, she has given birth to at least three previous calves, including one in 2022.

PWWA executive director Erin Gless expressed excitement, noting Black Pearl’s usual presence near northern Vancouver Island and the fortunate sighting in the Salish Sea this year.

“It’s always fun to see which mom and calf will make it back first,” said PWWA executive director Erin Gless in a release.

The PWWA notes that the return of humpback whales marks a significant resurgence following the devastation of industrialized whaling. According to the PWWA, hundreds of humpbacks are returning to visit the Salish Sea annually to feed until fall.

Though not a sweeping declaration, there have been some glimmers of hope for humpbacks lately. Recently, a new feeding tactic from humpbacks was filmed for the newest Planet Earth documentary.

While we can’t describe the behaviour as well as nature documentary icon David Attenborough, trap-feeding is essentially a low-effort way of feeding, which includes tricking the fish.

Director Fredi Devas told Daily Hive that humpbacks are having to adapt this new technique due to overfishing, climate change, and a myriad of other human impacts on the humpback population.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Ryan HookRyan Hook
+ Curated
+ Outdoors

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop