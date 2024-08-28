Canadian gymnast honoured with major Olympic award

Canadian gymnast Ellie Black was honoured with a major award following an act of kindness at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Black and fellow Canadian gymnast Shallon Olsen were commended by many after they were spotted consoling France’s Melanie de Jesus dos Santos following a qualifying event. It had been a tough day for de Jesus dos Santos, who finished no higher than 33rd in any individual apparatus.

THIS. This is what the #Olympics are all about 🫶 🎥: ashleigh_wilmot/TT pic.twitter.com/1BofowmiLZ — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

Last week, it was announced that Black was one of six finalists for the Olympic’s Fair Play Award. This morning, the four-time Olympian was announced as the winner.

The results are in! 🥁 You voted for your favourite Paris 2024 moment that embodied the Olympic spirit. 🤩 Canadian gymnast and four-time Olympian, Ellie Black won your vote for her support for other gymnasts. 🎉#Olympics | @EllieBlack_ | @TeamCanada | @gymnastics pic.twitter.com/8xkfKZ7yWc — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 28, 2024

The Fair Play Award is voted on by fans worldwide, and clearly, many were touched by Black’s kind gesture. The 28-year-old was thrilled after learning she had won the award.

“Wow, I am speechless,” Black posted on X. “Thank you all!”

Wow I am speechless ❤️🥹 thank you all!! https://t.co/Ztap0c9jfX — Ellie Black (@EllieBlack_) August 28, 2024

While Black received praise from many fans when her gesture came to light, other athletes also had kind words to say. Former US Olympian Kathy Johnson Clarke seemed very impressed by Black’s kindness.

“Thank you, Ellie Black, for being such a beautiful human being and doing what we all wanted to do – wrap our arms around Mélanie and Team France with all the love and support in the world! I am thrilled for you and Team Canada (great job) and even more impressed by your heart,” Johnson Clarke wrote.

Though Black didn’t medal at this year’s Games, she had some strong performances. She was part of a fifth-place finish in the team final, while placing sixth in the all-around and vault finals.