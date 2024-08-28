SportsOlympicsCanada

Canadian gymnast honoured with major Olympic award

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
Aug 28 2024, 3:51 pm
Canadian gymnast honoured with major Olympic award
Canadian gymnast Ellie Black was honoured with a major award following an act of kindness at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Black and fellow Canadian gymnast Shallon Olsen were commended by many after they were spotted consoling France’s Melanie de Jesus dos Santos following a qualifying event. It had been a tough day for de Jesus dos Santos, who finished no higher than 33rd in any individual apparatus.

Last week, it was announced that Black was one of six finalists for the Olympic’s Fair Play Award. This morning, the four-time Olympian was announced as the winner.

The Fair Play Award is voted on by fans worldwide, and clearly, many were touched by Black’s kind gesture. The 28-year-old was thrilled after learning she had won the award.

“Wow, I am speechless,” Black posted on X. “Thank you all!”

While Black received praise from many fans when her gesture came to light, other athletes also had kind words to say. Former US Olympian Kathy Johnson Clarke seemed very impressed by Black’s kindness.

“Thank you, Ellie Black, for being such a beautiful human being and doing what we all wanted to do – wrap our arms around Mélanie and Team France with all the love and support in the world! I am thrilled for you and Team Canada (great job) and even more impressed by your heart,”  Johnson Clarke wrote.

Though Black didn’t medal at this year’s Games, she had some strong performances. She was part of a fifth-place finish in the team final, while placing sixth in the all-around and vault finals.

