Human remains found in a wooded area of Surrey neighbourhood

RCMP’s forensics team has been called in after human remains were found in a wooded area in Surrey.

Mounties said the remains were found on an empty lot in Cloverdale near 64th Avenue and Fraser Highway just before 1:00 pm Wednesday.

The BC Coroner Service has been alerted and police have secured the area.



Mounties have not been able to identify the remains found or what is the cause of death.

“It is too early in the investigation to determine whether or not criminality is a factor,” a statement from Mounties reads.

If you have any information about this incident, call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.